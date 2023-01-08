Indisciplined, Lesbians? Why we threw Trans Nzoia Falcons players out

Trans Nzoia Falcons after they were evicted from their team's camp. PHOTO: COURTESY

A club official attached to Trans Nzoia Falcons women’s football team has attempted to justify the reasons behind the move to throw out players from a team’s residential camp.

Videos on social media recently showed unknown people throwing out belongings of the players from the team’s camp.

PATHETIC Trans Nzoia Falcons FC owner has decided to kick players out of the 'club house' after losing 3-0 to Vihiga Queens at home earlier today. It is reported that the players did not even have breakfast before the game against the defending champions.#WPL pic.twitter.com/IbcmPlVIvH — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) January 7, 2023

The incident which has attracted widespread condemnation from the public took place hours after Falcons lost 3-0 to Vihiga Queens in a league match at Ndura Sports Complex on January 7, 2022.

Falcons assistant Secretary Noah Wakoli insists throwing the players out of camp was the last option after the administration endured too many acts of indiscipline.

Wakoli claims some players publicly hurled abuses at the officials and refused to play on match day forcing them to field reserves.

“As one of the club officials who’s been supporting the team with our resources, we’ve endured tough times but our pay is abuse and arrogance from players.

“This team has a lot of indiscipline and even in December we bailed out some of the girls who were arrested in a bar at 1am,” said Wakoli.

Club Chief Executive Justin Okiring has separately claimed some of the players are lesbians and indisciplined.

Wakoli adds that a section of the players protested over the presence of coach Evans Wakoli who’s been at the helm for a month after taking over from Christopher Mufuede.

“Before the game a section of regular players refused to honour the game despite our plea for them to change their minds,

“They made the situation worse by attending the match and were very arrogant and abusive. After the game, we called for a meeting but they again refused to attend. That is when hell broke loose and we threw them out. However, we later resolved the issue and allowed them back,” added Wakoli.

He also alluded that some of the players are on their radar for match-fixing and blamed the current mess in the team on indiscipline.

However, a key player at the club who spoke off the record said the officials don’t care about their welfare yet they had refused to let some of the interested parties buy the team and pump money to improve its financial fortunes.

“The officials are using the club to mint money while players are suffering. Before we played Vihiga, we didn’t eat and walked to the match venue. We don’t also get our salaries and they don’t care about us yet some of us come from far, ” the player told Nairobi News.

“They threw us out because we refused to honour a meeting after the game. What was the essence of the meeting yet we had played on empty stomach and trekked to the match venue. This team is full of problems and the officials are arrogant.”

Trans Nzoia Falcons is sponsored by the County Government of Trans Nzoia these hasnt stopped the financial woes from deepening.

