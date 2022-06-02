Infinix launches their most expensive handset ever on Kenyan market

A model of the Infinix Note 12 Series during the launch on May, 27 2022 at the Sarit Expo Centre. FRANCIS NDERITU

Infinix has launched their most expensive handset ever in the Kenyan market, Note 12 Series. The Note 10 series is a new portfolio of premium smartphones, including the Note 12 VIP, Note 12 and Note 12i.

The new series feature an upgraded camera system, charging speed, display and SoC.

At Sh41,999, the Note 12 VIP is the most expensive Infinix gadget the mobile manufacturing company has launched in the country.

The VIP comes in a stylish and sophisticated design wrapped with high-performance features to create the ideal smartphone and will have 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of random access memory (RAM).

“At Infinix we are creating a new standard for high-quality smartphone performance and design, especially with the new Note 12 Series, which represents impeccable form and function. This series packs quick-charging power and strong chipsets into an iconic design that is perfect for emerging professionals who need a light, flexible and high-performance device,” Infinix Country Manager, Mike Zhang said.

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013.

Targeting Generation Z, the mobile company focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

Expanding at a phenomenal rate, the company has grown at an unprecedented 160 per cent during 2018-2020 and has vast plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices.

According to a report published by Counterpoint Research that published a report on Transsion Holding, the parent company of Infinix, which went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in September 2019, in just within 15 months, its market capitalization rocketed by 146 per cent and as a result, its value rose to $16.9 billion globally.

Unlike other brands, Transsion brands have been targeting low-tier cities and rural areas in Africa since their early days in the region.

The holding company has been very successful at positioning its three brands: Tecno, Infinix and itel for different segments of its markets across smartphones and feature phones.

In June 2019, all three brands were featured in the Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa, a list compiled by African Business magazine. Tecno, itel and Infinix ranked 5th, 17th and 26th respectively.

