Influencer Risper Faith’s husband buys her new car as ‘apology’





Instagram influencer cum entrepreneur Risper Faith has flaunted a new car reportedly gifted by her husband days after suggesting marriage is a scam.

The socialite on her Instagram stories posted the new car and captioned, “Apology accepted. #spoiled wife.”

Barely a week ago, Risper through her Instagram stories said, “Ever notice after a break up the loyal one stays single and deals with the damages until healed. The cheater is already in another relationship.”

As if not enough, Risper captioned on her Instagram posts, “Marriage is a scam.”

Risper and her hubby namely Brian Muiruri have been married for four years.

They welcomed their first born son in 2018.

It is reported their relationship had been marred by scandals including infidelity claims being made days to their wedding.

The former Nairobi Diaries actress revealed early this year that she would be undergoing a gastric balloon bypass so as to make her waist smaller.

In 2020, the business woman cum fashionista underwent a liposuction surgery in a quest to eliminate extra fats from her body.

Earlier, Muriuri had a change of heart on paying for his wife’s plastic surgery saying that it was still possible for Risper to lose baby weight through exercise.

Risper appeared startled for a moment, but Brian defended his change of heart saying that “Risper had good genes from her mother who still has a flat tummy after five children.”