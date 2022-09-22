Innovative where? Ezekiel Mutua slams CBC





The Music Copyright Society of Kenya’s CEO Ezekiel Mutua has questioned the innovation the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) is said to impart in young minds.

In a social media post, Mutua said that innovation did not mean cooking eggs.

“I haven’t seen any innovative capabilities in my children: is knowing how to cook eggs and making belts from dry banana backs innovative? Excuse me, this is what our great-grandmothers used to do many years ago.”

Adding that the previous education system can be made better but not this ‘backwardness’, Mutua opined, “Where will my kids learn to become swimmers, from a nearby river, where will they learn to ride horses, by riding on my neighbour’s goats?”

The CBC curriculum has generated mixed reactions from leaders, politicians and parents. The question is, should it be abolished or refined?

With the curriculum emphasizing practical skills rather than theory, parents and teachers have complained about the amount of work the children have been burdened with.

Additionally, parents in low-income brackets have over the recent past decried the ‘numerous hidden costs’ of keeping their children in school under the new education system.

However, early this month, President William Ruto said that the government shall establish an Education Reform Task Force that shall take in the views of Kenyans on the curriculum.

CBC was officially introduced in January 2019 to replace the 8-4-4 system. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s signature project would not only see changes in the curriculum but also a new structure, 2-6-6-3 (two years of pre-primary, six of primary, six of secondary and three of university education).

The pioneer class is set to exit the primary school at the end of November and transition to junior secondary in January 2023.

