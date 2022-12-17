Inside Ababu Namwamba’s grand plan of reviving sports through Talanta Hela





Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has outlined how he intends to revive sports in the country through the Talanta Hela programme.

Mr Namwamba has explained that the programme will not only monetize talent, but it will also work towards enhancing the country’s economic development.

“Talanta Hela is a mixture of English and Swahili terms. Through the programme, the government will invest in the sports sector by identifying and supporting talented youth. We want to boost the economy of the country through sports,” Mr Namwamba said.

He also noted that Talanta Hela will cater for all sporting activities, adding that through the programme, the government will use the digital space to nurture talent. The digital space, he said, will help identify talent beyond the physical touch.

Through the programme, young upcoming sportsmen and women will be able to send video clips capturing them in action to a central site which will later be reviewed by a qualified team.

“We will have a team that will review the video clips sent to our digital space. If we are expressed with the individual, we will invite him or her to join a physical training,” said Namwamba.

This comes just a few days after the CS held a meeting with MultiChoice Africa CEO Fhulu Badulega, to discuss the possibility of the return of live broadcasting of football league matches.

The CS expressed optimism that MultiChoice can partner with local TV stations towards that end.

“I believe the local media houses can pool their signals for live transmission by external broadcasters such as SuperSport,” Mr Namwamba said after the meeting.

