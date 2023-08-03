Inside Akothee’s Whatsapp group with her three baby daddies





In an open and candid interview with TV47, the bold singer Akothee, also known as Esther Akoth, shared some surprising insights into her love life and experiences as a parent.

When it comes to parenting her five children from three different fathers, Akothee shared a surprising approach she adopted.

She revealed that she created a WhatsApp group to foster co-parenting among her baby daddies, aiming to handle the overwhelming responsibilities together.

However, managing the group hasn’t been without its share of challenges. One of her baby daddies turned out to be quite dramatic and possessive, adding some interesting twists to the dynamics of the group.

“When I am in a relationship, he starts drama. He does not want me with another man,” Akothee shared, shedding light on the struggles she faces within the co-parenting dynamics.

She expressed her emotional distress, saying, “The same baby daddy makes me cry every day. My son is 14 years old, and I still think that I have 4 more years to cry. He is very stubborn and keeps on leaving the WhatsApp group. He blocks me, unblocks, then returns to the group. He is very stubborn.”

Akothee didn’t shy away from discussing her past relationships and marriages.

She revealed that her first marriage, which took place when she was just 14 years old, had a budget of only Sh2500.

Akothee recently held what she describes as her best wedding yet.

“This recent one cost me about Sh8 million. Not very sure, but my husband knows more about that,” she said.

The singer also opened up about her struggles with an ex-husband who fell in love with another woman and denied her access to essential documents.

This led Akothee to take matters into her own hands, as she started working as a taxi driver in Mombasa to support herself.

Speaking about her love life further, Akothee revealed that was when she met the ‘stubborn’ mzungu who desired to have a child with her while she was working as a dancer.

The self-proclaimed “Madam Boss” stated that she has never been dumped by any of her ex-lovers, asserting that she always leaves them.

“Wazungus go crazy over my long legs and start chasing me. Just know I can’t be dumped. I am the one who leaves them,” she confidently stated.

Akothee’s recent marriage to Denis Schweizer seems to have brought her happiness.

However, she warned her husband, should they ever part ways, urging him to avoid unnecessary drama as she feels she is too old to handle additional pressures.

As one of Kenya’s most outspoken and controversial entertainers, Akothee captures the public’s attention with her life stories, music, and remarkable personality.

