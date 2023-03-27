Inside Brenda Kawira’s doomed relationship with DJ Dela





Brenda Kawira Gitonga, 29, and her boyfriend, John Gakure Kiretai, alias DJ Dela, had plans to leave the country for Australia in August 2021.

Brenda had even secured a scholarship and informed her mother, Catherine Gakii, of the plan.

Also read: RIP: Brenda Kawira grew up wanting to be a nun – mother reveals

She had also told her mother that they were in the process of arranging dowry negotiations with the family of her lover.

“In December 2022, my daughter approached me and informed me of the scholarship thing, she also told me that she had a boyfriend and they were planning to leave the country for Australia,” Ms Gakii said.

Brenda’s mother couldn’t oppose the plan, especially after learning that the father of DJ Dela had offered to pay for their air tickets.

“Brenda told me that the father of the DJ had said that he would pay for their air ticket, things to me seemed to have been going on well and I could not stop the plans,” she said, adding that they had decided to go and take vows at the Attorney General office.

Also read: Brenda Kawira’s mom explains on why she stopped visits to daughter and lover

However, tragedy struck when a police report claimed that Brenda had committed suicide by jumping through the balcony of the fourth floor of Hawk Flats in Ngumba Estate.

The report further stated that Brenda had expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of their relationship before jumping.

DJ Dela rushed Brenda to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Brenda’s mother opposes the police narrative, saying that Brenda was always jovial and had never shared any concerns with her.

Furthermore, the police report revealed bruises on Brenda’s body, suggesting that there might be more to her death than suicide.

On March 12, 2023, Brenda was laid to rest at her native home in Meru County, leaving behind a heartbroken mother and a community searching for answers.

Also read: Drama alert? Bensoul’s baby mama confesses she thinks of him, despite the girlfriend!