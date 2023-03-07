Inside Matiang’i’s grilling room at DCI

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i is driven to the at DCI headquarters in Nairobi March 7, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has taken his seat inside the grilling room at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Kiambu Road.

The former powerful minister, who was in charge of DCI in the last administration, is flanked by his lawyers Danstan Omari, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka.

Earlier, heavy traffic on Kiambu road seemingly delayed Dr Matiang’i’s arrival at the DCI headquarters.

His lawyer Danstan Omari has been forced to step out of his vehicle to engage the officers manning traffic on this route.

On Monday, Dr Matiang’i wrote to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to reschedule his questioning time.

The former CS said he wanted to appear on Tuesday at 8am instead of 9:30am. The former CS arrived shortly before 8:30am. Security has been beefed up at the entrance to the DCI headquarters.

By 8:41am, the former minister was yet to enter the premises.

Detectives want to limit the number of people accompanying him inside so a list containing the names of his lawyers has been shared with them for approval. He was allowed in at 8:47am in the company of 12 lawyers.

