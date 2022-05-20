Inside Mirema man’s drinks-spiking criminal syndicate

Samuel Mugo Muvota who was shot six times by an unknown assailant in Mirema, Kasarani. PHOTO | COURTESY

Samuel Mugo Muvota, the man who shot dead on Mirema on Monday, ran a thriving drinks-spiking syndicate until he met his death, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed as more details of the slain man emerged.

According to the DCI, Mr Muvota’s ‘mchele gang’ numbered more than 50 women whom he recruited and deployed in various popular entertainment spots in the city.

“In a series put together by detectives based at DCI’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Unit, the expose has laid bare the extent to which the women went in administering a drug given to mentally unstable patients at Mathare mental hospital,” the DCI said.

The DCI further identified several entertainment joints within Nairobi and its environs where Mr Muvota’s female gang frequented.

There have been numerous cases reported in different police stations by victims who had lost their cash at entertainment spots after having their drinks spiked by female patrons.

It has emerged that the women, who were usually well informed of their assignments, often ordered expensive liquor to leave a positive impression on male patrons whose drinks they would later spike.

At the same time, it has also emerged that the slain suspect recruited unsuspecting young men promising them jobs with the government.

According to the DCI, Mr Muvota would tour remote villages to recruit jobless young men, whom he would ask to register new SIM cards and open three bank accounts, saying that they are needed by Treasury for payments processing.

Once back in the city, he would deposit cash stolen from his victims into these accounts and disappear. It is through these young men and women that Mr Mutova managed to open more than 300 bank accounts which he used for his fraudulent transactions.

He is reported to have even recruited university students who would be paid up to Sh5,000 for every bank account that was delivered.

In order to avoid detection, the slain suspect would often introduce himself as a police inspector. He is reported to have even changed his name on True Caller to Inspector Morris Kiambu.

Following Mutova’s fatal shooting by a yet to be identified gunman, detectives have launched a manhunt for some of the suspects who they believe were part of his criminal syndicate.