Inside radio personality Kamene Goro, DJ Bonez simple, classy private wedding





Radio personality Kamene Goro and Deejay Bonez, born David Kamau, tied the knot on April 20, 2023, in an intimate garden wedding with close family and friends including Langata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalango.

Jalango broke the news of the wedding on his social media pages.

He was one of Kamene’s former radio co-hosts before he took the leap into politics and also remains a close friend.

The duo began dating in 2021 and confirmed their relationship after months of speculation that they were an item.

Previously, neither would confirm or deny the existence of romantic links between them only for photos to emerge of them on vacation down at the Coast.

Kamene later confirmed they had been dating for two years before news of their relationship became public knowledge.

DJ Bonez proposed in 2022 amid further speculation whether it was an actual engagement ring because Kamene had a penchant for spotting engagement rings on her fingers, sometimes for marketing purposes. However, months after she exited her job and kept a low profile, they emerged on social media with a wedding event.

The two held a lovely garden wedding where the main colors that popped were white, baby pink and lilac. Away from her mohawk hairstyle, Kamene spotted a bridal up do weave in a hairstyle that left her looking as lovely and as feminine as can be.

Her reception featured two immaculately set long tables that hosted what appeared to be no more than 30 to 40 people. Comedian Oga Obinna, her last radio host partner before she exited the media space, was also among her prominent guests.

The wedding took place in a medium-sized manicured garden behind a building at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. For food, Kamene and Bonez went for a buffet style with both cold and hot foods and a table that featured an array of juices, soft drinks, and bottles of expensive wines and whiskey.

The duo is yet to share any photos of themselves exchanging vows or of their family who attended the wedding. They received congratulatory messages from fans who wished them well on their marriage journey.

