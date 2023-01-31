Inside Raila’s trip to Nigeria

Mr Odinga accompanied by Prof. Makau Mutua, his 2022 Presidential Campaign Secretariat spokesperson, among other officials. PHOTO| COURTESY

Mr Odinga accompanied by Prof. Makau Mutua, his 2022 Presidential Campaign Secretariat spokesperson, among other officials. PHOTO| COURTESY





Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga arrived yesterday in Abuja, Nigeria, ahead of the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards to be held today.

Mr Odinga is the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, following his appointment to the position in March 2018 by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The former Prime Minister was appointed to help spearhead African Union’s drive to expedite the continent’s integration through infrastructure and promote economic growth and sustainable development due to his vast experience in leadership.

“It feels great to be in Abuja, Nigeria for tomorrow’s 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards! Let’s learn, connect, and celebrate together,” he posted on his official social media accounts yesterday evening.

His tour to Nigeria comes a day after the opposition leader and his allies held a rally at Jacaranda Grounds, Nairobi, on Sunday, where Odinga reiterated that he won the August 9, 2022, presidential elections.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Mr Wafula Chebukati (though now retired), who was also the national returning officer for the electoral agency, declared William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) as the winner in the presidential race.

Dr Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes against his close competitor, Mr Raila Odinga, 6,942,930, who vied on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance ticket.

Odinga nonetheless contested the final results at the Supreme Court, which shot down his case and upheld Ruto’s victory as the validly elected president.

On January 18, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni sensationally claimed that Raila won the August 9 elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53 percent of the votes cast.

Through the revelations yet to be proved, Kioni said an analysis by a whistle-blower shows that Ruto, on the other hand got 5,915,973 votes translating to 41.66 percent of the total ballots cast.

Mr Odinga has, however, vowed not to acknowledge Dr Ruto as the head of state alongside his administration.

The president has refuted the claims, calling on Odinga to table his evidence, insisting the IEBC server is open to everyone.

This week, according to Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino during Sunday’s Jacaranda rally, Raila is scheduled to visit several countries across Africa before resuming another rally with the public in Kibra, Nairobi on Sunday. ​

