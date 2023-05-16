Inside rugby star Biko Adema’s bachelor pad before his fiancée’s makeover





In November 2022, legendary Kenyan rugby star Biko Adema proposed to his girlfriend after almost three years of dating.

They met at a fast food joint in Lang’ata in 2019, and he said he was star-struck by her and just had to ask her out on that fateful day.

“Biggest flex of the year! #toinfinityandbeyond #mysweetlady #bam #3000 #loveisintheair #intothemoon #tookaknee #engaged #myforever,” Biko Adema said as he announced his engagement on social media.

Mr Adema later changed his residence and moved out of Langata to an undisclosed location.

Also read: Akothee: I spend Sh2 million every month to maintain my mansion

He later moved to a larger duplex in the same block and invited Art of Living presenter Naila Kenga for a tour of the house.

At first glance, the house exudes masculine energy. It is the ultimate bachelor pad, with a large television taking centre stage in the living room.

Also read: Inside the lavish farmhouse mansion owned by Real Housewife of Nairobi, Dr Catherine Masitsa

The living room is dominated by a large L-shaped grey couch in grey monotones and a deliberate burst of African-themed colour.

His furniture is a mix of African and German furnishings – items his German mother gave him for his home.

His duplex also has a brown polished palette floor that adds a touch of warmth to his home.

As you would expect from a sports-mad bachelor, his walls are hung with art he bought in Hong Kong while on tour with the national rugby team before hanging up his boots.

His walls are sparsely decorated except for a large animal painting with a rough texture he likes, and inspirational quotes from Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan.

He also has a large bookshelf in his living room, mostly autobiographies of people who have achieved success in various fields, including sports, money management and self-improvement.

The touch of his fiancée has not yet been felt in his home, apart from a photo of them in the living room, but there are plans for her to come in and shake things up.

In the meantime, she has advised her husband on decorating before they settle in their new home.

Also read: Inside lifestyle influencer Mama Olive’s luxurious ‘Lamu’ home in Nairobi

He says they are both patient people when it is needed, but between him and his fiancée, he is the more patient and is often the first to apologise after a disagreement.

In another corner of his living room are his musical instruments. He is an art lover and a musician. He has played the trombone since primary school, but the nature of his career has meant that it has had to take a back seat.

When he took it out of its protective case and looked at it longingly, he vowed to take up the instrument again.

Since hanging up his boots with the national team in 2016, and dealing with injuries, he has been teaching rugby at elite schools in Nairobi. He told Naila that he has now been a teacher at Braeburn School since 2019, where he teaches rugby and is part of the physical education department, where he is learning to teach other sports.

Before landing a job at Braeburn, he worked at Banda School where he also taught rugby until an opportunity to hone his teaching skills was presented to him.

The school sponsored him to do an international teaching course at Nottingham University. When he eventually left the school, Braeburn had been looking to fill in a similar position and immediately hired him.

Also read: Inside Njugush and Celestine Ndinda’s luxurious home