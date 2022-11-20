Inside Ruto’s tour to the DR Congo and Republic of Korea

President William Ruto speaks to the media at State House on November 9, 2022 during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

President William Ruto will jet out of the country on Sunday to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where he will hold talks with President Felix Tshisekedi.

President Ruto’s visit to the DRC comes barely a week after Kenya sent troops for a peacekeeping mission in the region, as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF).

“The bilateral talks will touch on areas of mutual interest, including trade and investments, regional integration and security situations in Eastern DRC,” a statement issued by State House reads in part.

The statement further said Kenya is playing a crucial role as a member of the East African Community in the supporting of the Nairobi Peace Process.

The process involves talks with the government of DRC and that of the armed groups in the Eastern part of DRC.

Advisers to the chairperson of the East African Community heads of state summit and President of the Republic of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye, have also been invited to the talks.

After his visit to the DRC, President Ruto will head to the Republic of Korea for a three-day state. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

“The President will explore partnerships in key sectors of the government’s economic transformation agenda, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure and public health, with engagements that will culminate to the signing of trade agreements between the two nations,” State House said in a statement.

Kenya will also use the opportunity to negotiate for opening export markets as part of the growing bilateral trade.