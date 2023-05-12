Inside the alleged plot to kill Home Affairs CS- DP Gachagua reveals

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure during a press conference convened at the Tamarind Tree Hotel on May 16, 2022 following the outcome of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate announcement. Prof Kindiki announced his decision to take a break from elective politics starting August 10, 2022. DIANA NGILA | NAIROBI

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure during a press conference convened at the Tamarind Tree Hotel on May 16, 2022 following the outcome of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate announcement. Prof Kindiki announced his decision to take a break from elective politics starting August 10, 2022. DIANA NGILA | NAIROBI





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that there was a foiled plot to assassinate Cabinet Secretary for Home Affairs Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking at the launch of Defence CS Aden Duale’s book For The Record on Thursday, 11 May 2023, the DP claimed the planned attack was meant to disrupt President William Ruto’s rise to power in the 2022 elections.

“A man who I don’t know if he will write in his book that he was almost assassinated on August 14 is today the Interior minister – Professor Kithure Kindiki,” Gachagua revealed. The deputy president did not name the alleged conspirators or clarify whether Kindiki had reported the incident to the police.

Also read: Five prominent people killed in Kampala

Gachagua also claimed that allies of the President were offered substantial sums of money to dump Ruto before the elections, an effort he said was unsuccessful.

“What Kindiki said that we have little regard for money is true. If this team had succumbed to money offers, these people would be billionaires,” he said, hailing the loyalty of their allies. “Money was offered left, right and centre to betray Ruto, but great men said no.”

Cabinet Secretary Kindiki, who spoke before CS Duale at the event, did not comment on the allegations. President Ruto echoed Gachagua’s sentiments about the loyalty of his allies and did not address the alleged assassination plot.

This is not the first time such allegations have been made.

On 18 January, President Ruto alleged plans to assassinate former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“We all know that there was a direct attempt to abduct and assassinate Wafula Chebukati so that the commission would be crippled,” Ruto said.

The announcement sparked controversy, especially among Azimio leaders. Former Prime Minister and Azimio La Umoja party leader, Raila Odinga, challenged the President to provide evidence to the police.

“There is no one who plotted to kill Chebukati, if Ruto has the evidence, he should take it to the police for investigation so that those involved can be arrested. It was political,” Odinga said.

Also read: Uganda Minister’s assassinated daughter to be buried in wedding gown