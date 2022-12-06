Instagramer Michael Gumo admits dad’s political status helped in his nomination by Sakaja

Politician Fred Gumo with son Michael. (Right) Michael Gumo with Patoranking at a past sports event

The Innovation and Digital Economy County Executive Committee (CEC) nominee in Nairobi County Michael Gumo has said that politics played a big role in his appointment.

Speaking before the County Assembly Committee on appointment on Monday 5, when he appeared for vetting, Mr Gumo said that Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja picked his CECs both from the political side as well as technocrats.

“The governor himself said that he engaged both the politicians before naming his nominees,” Mr Gumo said.

He said that if he is approved, he will serve all the Nairobi residents fairly.

Mr Gumo, who is the son of the prominent politician Fred Gumo said that he will bring on board his little experience to ensure that revenues being collected by the County Government of Nairobi through digital platforms are efficient.

Mr Gumo always posts his influential dad on his social media.

In one post he wrote, “Much respect to papa Fred.” in a photo that was taken during the political campaigns before the general election.

In another post, Mr Gumo shares his graduation moment with his dad and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day Boss.”

Away from his family connections, Mr Gumo told the nomination committee that he worked for one year at Ecobank as an accountant, and had previously worked for private companies before deciding to join politics in the concluded election.

The 35-year-old nominee who is single said that if approved, he will focus on the task ahead, hence, the reason that he will reduce alcohol consumption.

During the concluded elections, Mr Gumo was interested in the Westlands Constituency seat, before stepping down for the incumbent Timothy Wanyonyi, after the Azimio leadership agreed on the way forward.

Responding to the committee on the issue of loopholes in revenue collection, Mr Gumo plans to ensure the digital system is effective.

“There are a lot of loopholes in terms of county revenue collection on digital platforms…I would ensure that the country controls its revenue collection using the available resources so that we don’t rely on other bodies from the government to tell us how we’re going to collect our revenues.”

Mr Gumo revealed that his net worth is Sh50 million, including assets and solid cash of about Sh1 million in his bank account.

The nominee said that his work will be to ensure that digital businesses are effective and will be working with the national government to ensure that ICT hubs are created in all wards.

Regarding the government’s launch of the Hustler Fund, the nominee said that it will benefit the common citizens, admitting that he is yet to opt into the fund.

Mr Gumo believed that with the installation of more traffic lights and CCT cameras across the county, the traffic will be easily controlled.

“With a proper camera system, we will be able to control traffic in the city without police personnel being on our roads physically.”

