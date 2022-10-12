Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i’s brother appointed to county cabinet

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i delivering his speech during ACK Bishops and Senior Clergy conference at All Africa Conference of Churches in Nairobi on April 19, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i delivering his speech during ACK Bishops and Senior Clergy conference at All Africa Conference of Churches in Nairobi on April 19, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL





Mr John Matiang’i who is brother to outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has been appointed to the Nyamira County Cabinet.

In a statement issued by the Nyamira County Governor Mr Amos Nyaribo, Mr John was named as the County Executive Committee member for the Department of Environment, Water, Mining and Natural Resources.

“I have appointed the following to serve as CECs; Department of Environment, Water, Mining and Natural Resources- John Matiang’i,” the governor said.

A teacher by profession, Mr John is currently a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Education and he will be working closely with Mr Joshua Marwanga who is the Chief Officer.

Also read: Don’t close bars because of a few complaints – Trevor Ombija

In August 2020, outgoing Treasury CS Ukur Yattani appointed him to the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees.

Others who were nominated to the cabinet by Mr Nyaribo who contested for governorship on a United Progressive Alliance (UPA) party include; Ms Emily Omanga to the Finance Department, Mr Jones Omwenga to the Public Works, roads and transport.

Other nominees are; Dr Grace Nyamongo to the Department of Youth, Sports and Gender, Dr Geoffrey Nyakoe to the Department of Public Service Management, and Ms Alice Manoti to the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Also read: Youthful KenGen staffer excited after being shortlisted for PS position

Dr Timothy Ombati was appointed to the Department of Health Services, Mr Bernard Maina to the Department of Trade, Tourism, Industry and Co-operative Development, Mr Stephen Oboso appointed to the Department of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning and Mr Kennedy Angwenyi to the Department of Education and Vocational Training.

It is worth noting that in 2018, Mr John who is a younger brother to Dr Matiang’I turned down the opportunity to become a commissioner of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

In a letter turning down the appointment, Mr John said that the working hours largely intervened with his working schedule.

In 2014, he served as the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) national treasurer and he also served as a branch executive secretary of the same organization in Nyanza.

Also read our top stories today:

Why actress Mama Nyaguthii is sharing free legal advice

Obia ‘The Don’ flaunts Mayback motorbike

Kamala Harris’ Kenyan photographer shares heartwarming moment with mum from Air Force Two

How Ben Cyco prayed for wife’s previous relationship to fail