Investigators hand over report on Arshad Sharif’s murder to Pakistani government

In this picture taken on June 22, 2022, a top Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif speaks during an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation" in Islamabad. PHOTO | AFP

All eyes are now on Kenya and Pakistan after it emerged that the latter had completed investigations into the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

The committee which was formed on October 26, 2022, comprised of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency Director Athar Wahid and Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director Omar Shahid Hamid.

The committee handed over the 400-page report which was due to be presented to the Supreme Court on Monday.

It will be handed over to the Supreme Court by the Pakistan Secretary of the Interior Ministry Rana Sanaullah Khan who has been in possession of the vital document since Saturday, December 3, 2022.

“After weeks of probing following his murder in Kenya on October 23, the committee compiled its report and submitted it to the federal interior ministry,” international media in Pakistan reported.

The team had visited Kenya where Mr Arshad was killed on October 23, 2022 by officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) along Magadi Road in Kajiado County.

While in Kenya, the team spoke to several individuals, including officers investigating the matter, senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and two Kenyan nationals identified as Waqar Ahmad and Khurram Ahmad.

Waqar and Khuram, who are brothers, have also been grilled by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the death of the journalist.

Equally, the committee also been carrying out investigations in relation to how the journalist left the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) for Kenya and what motivated the move.

Part of their investigations include details of Mr Arshad’s visa and other travel documents from Dubai on how he arrived there.

Police officers in Dubai are also being requested to give information on his accommodation before he was asked to live the country.

Nairobi News can authoritatively report that Mr Arshad once asked a friend in his home country to assist him get a place he would live in. At the time Mr Arshad expressed fear that his life was in danger.

It is then that the friend spoke to Mr Waqar and Mr Khuram and he began his journey to Kenya.

“He did not want to be accommodated in any hotel. All he wanted was to stay with a family and that is how the two brothers agreed to host him,” a detective privy to the ongoing investigations told Nairobi News.

