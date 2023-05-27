IPOA launches investigations into fatal shooting of six people in Migori





The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of six people at Isebania Police Station in Kuria West Sub-County, Migori County.

The incident happened on Thursday when rowdy youth demonstrating over the rise of insecurity clashed with the police.

Kuria West Sub County police boss, Mr Cleti Kimaiyo, confirmed the incident saying some of the youths attempted to torch Isebania Police Station.

The police boss said that the youth pretended to be mourners while they were carrying crude weapons while gaining access into the station.

But while responding to the incident, IPOA has said it has already dispatched officers to where the shooting took place.

“The incident allegedly occurred as police officers from Isebania Police Station attempted to restore peace through a public order management operation,” the statement signed by Ms Anne Makori, the chairperson IPOA, reads in part.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the authority shall take appropriate action including recommending to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of any person found culpable. In its investigations, IPOA is impartial, fair and transparent,” the statement further reads.

The authority has also called upon members of the public who may have any information that may help in the ongoing investigations to volunteer and assist the families of the six who were shot dead get justice.

According to IPOA members of the public should also ensure that they maintain peace and observe lawfulness as the authority goes on investigating the matter.

Under the National Police Service (NPS) Act, a police officer are required not to use force in law enforcement, but in the event forced is used leading to injury, then the officer should assist in providing first aid.

In case a police officer uses excessive force, then they should inform their superiors so that necessary action is taken.

“Any use of force that leads to death, injuries and other grave consequences shall be reported immediately to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority. It shall be a disciplinary offence for a police officer to fail to report in accordance with these regulations,” the Act states.

The Act also states that not even orders from a superior shall be given as an excuse of using force.

IPOA’s mandate is to oversee the work of the Internal Affairs Unit of the police to independently verify that the internal police system deals with complaints against officers fairly and effectively.

