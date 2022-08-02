Irungu Kang’ata trailing in Murang’a gubernatorial race

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata runs to join other leaders among them DP William Ruto at Gatura AIPCA church in Murang'a. He made the decision to run for about 300 metres to the church after a group of youth surrounded his vehicle in jubilation as they welcomed him. Photos by Joseph Kanyi

Jamleck Kamau is favourite to win the Murang’a gubernatorial race ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

This is according to a poll commissioned by Mizani Africa, which places the former Kigumo lawmaker, the Jubilee party candidate at 33%.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Irungu Kang’ata is second at 31%. Kang’ata is the outgoing area Senator.

The third, fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Mr Wairagu wa Maai, Mr Irungu Nyakera and Mr Moses Mwangi who have a 21%, 10.7 % and 2.0 %.

The current governor of Murang’a County is Mr Mwangi Wa Iria who’s served his second and last term.

In the Senatorial race, six candidates are eyeing to take over from Mr Kang’ata.

Top on the list is Mr Joe Nyutu with a 48.5 %. The second position is occupied by Mr Kembi Gitura who is popular by 31.4 %.

Mr Gitura is the former Murang’a county senator and also served as Deputy Speaker in the Senate before he was beaten by Mr Kang’ata in the 2017 general elections.

The third and fourth positions were taken by Ms Hellen Mwangi and Mr Comfort Mwangi who are popular by 14.8 % and 2.1 % respectively.

In the woman representative seat, a total of seven women want to take over from Ms Sabina Chege who decided not to defend her position and instead campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga.

Ms Chege who had been fronted as one of the possible political leaders to deputise Mr Odinga had served for two terms.

Ms Betty Maina is the most popular candidate who accumulated 48.1 % while second on the list is Ms Waithira Mithirania who accumulated 40%.

The third, fourth and fifth positions were taken by Ms Frasiah Chege, Ms Leah Wanjiru and Ms Isabel Kimani who respectively had a popularity of 8.5 %, 0.9 % and 0.8 %.