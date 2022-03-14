Irungu Kang’ata warns Musalia Mudavadi to forget running mate post





Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has told Musalia Mudavadi to forget the running mate position under Deputy President William Ruto.

Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula recently teamed up with Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls but the details of their agreement were kept under wraps.

But speaking in his hometown at the weekend, the vocal Kang’ata maintained Ruto’s running mate will be picked from among the political leaders in Central Kenya. Mudavadi is from Western Kenya.

“On the side of the Deputy President, we are certain his running mate will come from the mountain (read Central Kenya),” said Kang’ata, who is gunning the Murang’a gubernatorial position.

“The fact that Kalonzo has gone to Azimio (to team up with Raila Odinga) means he has asked for the running mate post. This means those of us from Central Kenya have no chance to get the DP position under Raila.”

Kang’ata’s comments come a day after Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said Mudavadi will accept nothing less than the running mate position.

Malala also conceded that Ruto will be the flagbearer of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Kang’ata is the second politician from Central Kenya, after Rigathi Gachagua, to declare that Ruto has to select his number two from Central Kenya.