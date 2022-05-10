Irungu murder: Jowie did not use his phone for two days





Police say they have noted inconsistencies in the telephone numbers connected to a case in which Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is accused of murdering businesswoman Monicah Kimani.

Jonathan Limo, a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer attached to telecommunications firm Safaricom told the court there were seven numbers linked to the case but only four were connected to the matter.

The said four numbers belong to Joseph Irungu, her then-girlfriend Jacque Maribe, one Ahmed Mustafa the deceased businesswoman.

Limo told the court Jowie’s mobile phone was traced to around Kileleshwa on the day Monica’s death was reported at around 9:19 pm.

His testimony did not match records earlier presented in court that indicated Jowie’s phone was traced around Denis Pritt road on September 19, 2018.

The court also heard on Monday that at 11:54pm on the day Irungu is said to have been killed, Jowie’s phone was traced at Nairobi Gospel of God Church along Valley Road and later at Langata Royal Park and then Langata DOD.

The following day, September 20, 2018, Jowie’s number was traced at National Housing Corporation in Madaraka.

Two days later, on September 23, 2018 at 6:57pm Jowie’s number was located at Kijabe hospital.

On September 24, 2018, Jowie Irungu’s number was traced from Kijabe Hospital to Gitaru and back to Lang’ata Royal Park estate.

Calls from the deceased indicated that she last communicated with Jowie on September 1, from Dennis Pritt Road.

According to the investigating officer no calls were made from the deceased’s phone from September 19, 2018, 11pm.

The court was further told that from September 19 only messages were sent from and received by Jowie and it was not clear who they were from or who he sent them to.

The latest evidence comes just months after the court heard from a witness that Jowie used fuel and air freshener to destroy evidence.

The court was told that Mr Irungu burnt some items outside the house he shared with former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe at Royal Gardens Park in Lang’ata.

Mr Brian Kasaine, the witness, said he was woken up by a WhatsApp call from Mr Irungu at 2am on September 20, 2018.

He said Mr Irungu, who was his neighbour, asked if he (Kasaine) had “something like paraffin or a can of air freshener … something flammable”.

He said Mr Irungu, who was his neighbour, asked if he (Kasaine) had “something like paraffin or a can of air freshener … something flammable”.

“I told him I did not keep such things in my house. I asked what he wanted to do with paraffin and if he had a stove but he said he wanted to burn some stuff,” Mr Kasaine said.

“Irungu said he had found paraffin and burnt something. He pointed to a spot in the compound.”

Mr Kasaine was giving evidence in a case facing Irungu and Maribe.