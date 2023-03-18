Is Anerlisa Muigai bankrolling new bongo flava artiste Wyse?





Bongo flava artiste Wyse has denied claims that Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai is bankrolling him after the singer recently acquired his first car. Close ties between Wyse and Anerlisa is unquestionable if their Instagram posts and comments are anything to go by.

A number of Tanzanian blogs have claimed that Wyse has been receiving a major financial boost from the entrepreneur, especially on his music projects.

Wyse has dropped several collabos with Kenyan artistes, and although his music is not doing so well in Tanzania, the singer continues to live large with blogs alluding that, that has been made possible by the backing of the sassy lass.

“Its not true, Anerlisa is not bankrolling me, but we are good friends and very close. We consult a lot on matters life and music. While in Nairobi we always meet because she is like a sister to me,” Wyse says.

There are however claims that the new Subaru, which Wyse he has been flaunting on social media, is a gift from Anerlisa.

“The streets will always have something to say, but the truth is Anerlisa didn’t buy me the car. I bought the car from my own fortune. I have all the documentation and transaction receipts; they all bear my name for any doubting Thomases. I mean, I have been doing a lot of shows in Kenya and Dubai as well and it’s been good business,” he said.

Rumours have also been rife in the Tanzania showbiz space that Wyse partly contributed to the breakup between Anerlisa and his ex-husband bongo flava singer Ben Pol, claims which Wyse has denied.

“I am still close to both of them and I also don’t think I had the energy to breakup their marriage, those are just rumors. I have tremendous respect for Ben Pol, he pulled me from Dodoma, lived with me in his house in Dar as he taught me the ropes and introduced me to key industry players,” Wyse said.

Because of his many visits to Kenya, Wyse says bloggers are using that to allude that he is having an affair with Anerlisa. Wyse insists Ben Pol has no issue with him being close to Anerlisa.

Ben Pol is credited with bringing Wyse into the limelight having spotted his talent as a struggling up and coming artiste.

