Is businessman Jimal Roho Safi playing catch up to ex-girlfriend Amber Ray?





Businessman Jimal Roho Safi is battling claims of bowing to his ex-girlfriend Amber Ray’s new relationship moves.

This is after Jimal unveiled her rumoured lover Wangari Thiongo’s child on social media moments after Amber Ray has shared photos of herself with her fiancé’s children.

The move by Jimal left neitezens questioning on whether he was feeling pressured by Amber’s successful relationship. “umepewa pressure na Amber Ray (Amber Ray is giving you pressure)” a fan asked.

In response, Jimal said: “We don’t follow people so we don’t know what they are posting 👊🏼”

Jimal who has interested in the transport sector, endured a controversial romantic affair with Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, at the time he was still married to his ex-wife Amira. The two rubbed in their love with Jimal flashing her on his socials and even shared that he had asked her to be his second wife.

As soon as she had had enough of the ‘disrespect’, Amira left her marriage and started over afresh.

However, Jimal and Amber Ray’s relationship never stood the test of time and they broke it off.

With the affair with Ray off the window, Jimal unsuccessfully reached out to his ex-wife for a possible reunion. Amira who could not hear any of his apology attempts left him with an egg on his face on several instances.

Ray then got engaged to Kennedy Rapudo who proposed when the two were at a birthday extension trip to Dubai.

The surprise engagement took place days after the duo officially introduced each other to their families, a move they say was the next step in making their commitment to each other more serious.

