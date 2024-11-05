Is Iyanii dating Keranta? Singer opens up about his love life





Celebrity artiste Iyanii has given fans a glimpse into his love life. Iyanii who says he is in a committed relationship is known for keeping his personal life private.

“I’ve been so lucky. I got a girl. I am so in love. I am in a good place,” he told Nairobi News an interview.

Iyanii revealed that he and his partner have been dating for two years but decided to take their time before going public with their relationship.

“I wanted to give her time to get to know me and for me to understand her,” he explained.

Iyanii admitted that as a public figure, the scrutiny that comes with dating an artist made him cautious about announcing his lady to the public.

When asked to describe his partner, Iyanii spoke warmly, describing her as “loving, persistent, and understanding”.

He noted that although they occasionally argue, they prefer to resolve their problems calmly.

“At the end of the day, she will come back and we will discuss and make things work,” he said.

The singer also revealed that he introduced her to his mother, albeit informally, adding that the two women have developed a friendship over time.

Iyanii’s remarks about his love life come just days after rumors emerged that he could be dating content creator Keranta. The rumors emerged after the two shared a video of them enjoying a good time together.

When Nairobi News sought to know if the lady in question is Keranta, Iyanni remained elusive choosing not to divert any information about the nature of the relationship he has with Keranta.

Keranta recently grabbed the showbiz headlines after announcing that she had parted ways with witty content creator Flaqo.

Keranta and Flaqo had been serving couple goals on social media always documenting their love life to their legion of fans.