Is Karen Nyamu missing baby daddy Samidoh?





Karen Nyamu has been spotted donning a bracelet bearing his baby daddy’s name, a move that has sparked rumours on the state of their relationship.

Nyamu, a lawyer and politician, shared photos from a political rally in which she was in attendance.

Hawk-eyed Kenyans spotted the name of his baby daddy namely Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, a musician, on a bracelet branded with a Kenyan flag on one side and his name on the other.

The move comes as Samidoh’s fans struggle to certain the status of his relationship with the mother of his two children.

The musician is married to one Eddah Nderitu and has severally denied she is romantically involved with the mother of three.

He’s in the past also apologized for what she termed as the ‘mistake’ of siring children with Nyamu.

“I am sorry! I’ve put my family and myself in a bad situation. It is true I had a friendship with Ms. Karen Nyamu and its involvement led to the birth of an innocent child whom I have and will always support both emotionally and materially. I am a proud father to my children,” he said at the time.

It is not the first time Nyamu is donning a bracelet with Samidoh’s name.

She was first spotted wearing the bracelet in January 2021 during a radio interview but shrugged away questions on why she was doing so.

Samidoh and Nyamu have experienced challenges in co-parenting.

Nyamu was once forced to introduce him to the public as his baby daddy and was, at another time, involved in a social media altercation with Nderitu.

Nyamu also once went live on social media and claimed he had assaulted her and damaged his phone.

She promised to take legal action against him.