Is Karen Nyamu pregnant? She clears the air after US trip





The nominated senator has hinted she could be expecting a fourth child in her recent social media posts. This comes days after she jetted back from the USA where Samido was also on tour.

The controversial politician has left netizens guessing if she has a bun cooking in the oven or not after she posted photos on her Facebook page.

In the photo, Karen’s bulging tummy is clearly seen. She then sent a cryptic message telling off a social media user who asked her about her curves.

Karen responded on the comment section.

“Lisemwalo lipo na kama halipo basi ni kushiba hahaha aki wewe Mungu,” she said.

This can be easily translated to, “Whatever is being said does exist and if it doesn’t then it will happen or come into being soon. Otherwise, I’m just full).

Karen then added a laughing emoji to her cryptic response.

Fans sent her congratulatory messages in the post although she did not comment on many of the congratulatory messages.

Karen has three children, two with Mugithi recording artist Samidoh and her firstborn with her ex-lover DJ Saint.

A month ago, the mother of three indicated that she is not done having children. Via her Instagram stories, the mother of three indicated that her “ovaries are twerking” and that she is having baby fever as she shared a cute video of her third child, Nimo.

She added that having kids comes with a lot of unexpected work.

“Having a baby in your home is one of life’s biggest blessings,” Karen stated.

“I need one last one nifunge mchezo (I close those games),” she added.

In yet another post, Karen told a curious fan who noticed her growing midsection that she had already prepared her fans about getting pregnant again.

A fan identified as njuguna_caro asked: “Riri ni ihu ringi njeri? (Is that another pregnancy?)

Karen responded saying, “@njuguna_caro ndungiuga ndiamwirite no ngashoka ho. (You will not blame me since I had already said I will go back soon.)”

Fans are waiting for the official statement about the whole issue but for now, we can only rely on what she tells them.

Samidoh has not commented about having another child with the politician. His wife, Edday Nderitu will be jetting off to Dubai for the last leg of the music tour that ends on December 17.

