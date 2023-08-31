Is Lang’ata lawmaker Jalang’o about to make a radio comeback?





Radio47 has hinted that Lang’ata lawmaker Phelix Odiwuor, commonly referred to as Jalang’o, could be joining the station.

In a statement on its social media accounts, the station said the MP who is serving his first term, might join the early morning show.

The early morning show is currently hosted by Mr Alex Mwakideu and Mr Emmanuel Mwashumbe known by the alias Mbappe.

“Alex Mwakideu ft Jalang’o ft Emmanuel Mwashumbe,” Radio47 said in a statement on its official Facebook account.

On August 26, 2023, Mr Mwakideu officially announced he had quit Milele FM for Radio47, a media house owned by Cape Media. A conspicuous poster emerged online, indicating Mwakideu is set to co-host the morning breakfast show alongside Mr Mwashumbe.

Incidentally, Mwakideu and Jalang’o are close friends who worked together at Milele FM. The duo also appear to hang around each other occasionally going by their social media posts.

Before Mr Mwakideu joined the Radio47, the early morning show was being hosted by Mr Mwashumbe and Ms Mkamburi Chigogo.

On August 30, 2023, Ms Chigogo opened up saying she will miss working in the morning show after the move by Mr Mwakideu.

“Emmanuel Mwashumbe aki nitakumiss. This was one of the most unproblematic most supportive person I have ever worked with. Cheers to better and more,” she posted on Facebook.

Mr Mwakideu, considered among the best radio presenter and voice over artist in town, moved to Radio47 after addressing his listeners on his social media, reassuring them of his continued presence on the Milele FM’s morning show, which he hosted alongside Jackie Nyamide, also known as Wilbroda.

Mwakideu took to his social media platforms to shed light on his situation, revealing a misunderstanding with the management of Mediamax owned radio station had occurred but had since been resolved.

His post conveyed gratitude for the support he had received from his listeners during this time of uncertainty.

“Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are good to go! Itambe Milele!” his post read in full.

Jalang’o, who has in the past worked at Radio Maisha, Hot 96 FM and Kiss FM, has in the past hinted he could be open to making a return on radio if time permits.

Also read: Clubs endorse Azam, FKF broadcast sponsorship deal

We need 17 new constituencies in Nairobi, Sakaja tells dialogue committee