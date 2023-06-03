Is Mishi Dora Dorah getting married today?





Former Nairobi Diaries actress Mishi Dora is rumored to be tying the knot today. The speculations have been fueled by an Instagram video shared by actress Sadra Dacha. The video appears to have been shot during a bridal shower for Mishi on Friday.

The bridal shower was attended by Mishi’s close friends at Little Gem Resort in Siaya County.

To add more intrigue to the story, Sandra also shared pictures of herself and friends engaged in makeup preparations while extending congratulations to Mishi. However, details of the wedding remain scanty.

In 2018, during her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Ciggie Johnson, Mishi expressed her reluctance to get married at that time.

“He gave me a promise ring because I was upset, and he promised not to be unfaithful or engage with other women. Right now, I want to focus on my show and pursue my acting career,” she said back then.

“There are many things I want to achieve before settling down. I know Ciggie well, and if we were to get married, he would expect me to join him in the family business, which would limit my current pursuits,” Mishi explained further.

Last year, Mishi made headlines after she was arrested and charged in court for failing to pay a Sh152,000 bill at a popular club in Nairobi. Mishi was locked up 38 days as a result.

She later shared her experience during an interview with Dr Ofweneke, revealing the emotional toll it took on her.

“I’m not okay because when I got out, right now I don’t have my kids because they were taken to the orphanage. Not living with your kids while you’re in prison, and they’re taken to the orphanage when you default on rent payment in my residence, they evict you. I’m not even in my house,” she lamented.