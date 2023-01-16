



Is Peter Salasya the most loved MP in Kenya? He does think he is.

The question is, is he?

In a tweet, the Mumias East lawmaker claimed he is the most loved MP in Kenya.

He even took the claim further by comparing himself to President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga who has been in politics for the past three decades.

“The most loved politicians across all tribes in Kenya at the moment with unconditional love is His Excellence president Williams Ruto Rt Hon Raila Odinga and PK Salasya MP mumias East constituency hii si story ni ukweli,” he tweeted.

Salasya was elected as an MP in the August General Election.

The 32-year-old won the seat with no big money connections and no family of his own.

He only had an exemplary sense of humour, sheer honesty and a rock-solid belief in his cause.

The former university student leader surprised many by getting 12,140 votes against ANC’s David Wamatsi who garnered 9,043 votes.

Salasya has been known to be controversial ever since he was elected as a lawmaker.

At one point, he claimed he was looking for a prayerful young wife.

“I am looking for a young prayerful woman. She should be focused and supportive. Presentable too…if you are able to speak to people in the village, you are the one,” he said.

The first-time legislator also claimed that first-timers are not given time to contribute to motions and to air their views during proceedings.

A few weeks ago, he opened up on a possible competition and jealousy between politicians.

“I contested against big people, some are from South Africa, others from America, lakini kwa sababu (because) I worked hard and you believed in me; your support and prayers really worked,” the MP explained.t

While making the claims of his popularity, the MP failed to explain the scientific methodology to convince Kenyans he was the most popular.

