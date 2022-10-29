Is she preparing for weight loss surgery? Saumu Mbuvi hits the gym





Saumu Mbuvi, the eldest daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and a mother to two girls, embarked on her weight loss journey weeks after hinting she was thinking of undergoing weight loss surgery.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on October 28, 2022, Saumu uploaded the content of her working out in a gym, doing cardio, running on a treadmill and lifting weights.

“Stage 1 ya kulea imeisha (of raising babies is over). Now back to finding your old self. Best therapy in life. I will take you all through my journey. Fitness will be my number 1 priority now,” Saumu said in several captions.

Her gym work comes weeks after she revealed in an Instagram question and answer session that she was pondering getting a weight loss surgery because she missed being a slim woman.

“Of late I don’t know (my current weight) but I’m really considering doing a gastric bypass soon. I miss being tiny. Ama ningojee mwili mpya enye nitapewa mbinguni (Or I should wait for the new body that I will be given in Heaven),” Saumu said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a gastric bypass surgery “involves creating a small pouch from the stomach and connecting the newly created pouch directly to the small intestine.

After gastric bypass, swallowed food will go into this small pouch of stomach and then directly into the small intestine, thereby bypassing most of your stomach and the first section of your small intestine.”

To have a gastric bypass, the Mayo Clinic also says that the surgery may be an option for people who meet three conditions: they have a Body Mass Index of 35 or higher, have at least one obesity-related medical condition and undergo at least six months of supervised weight-loss attempts.

Having an exercise plan outlined pre-surgery is one of the expectations put in place for potential patients.

It would, thus, appear that Saumu is preparing herself to possibly have the weight loss surgery she hinted at in September 2022.

In a span of three years, Saumu had two daughters. She went from being petite to having features normally associated with pregnancy weight gain, including a rounded face, belly baby fat and a thicker upper and lower back.

