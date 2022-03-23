Is Tanzanian songbird Nandy struggling to move on after heartbreak?

Tanzanian rapper William Lyimo aka Bilnass goes on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. Nandy. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian rapper William Lyimo aka Bilnass goes on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. Nandy. PHOTO | COURTESY





Tanzanian songbird Nandy appears not to have moved on after breaking up with his boyfriend.

The Nimekuzoea hitmaker, in a series of recent messages on his socials, expressed that love is like a game which has one winner with the hashtag.

She also appeared to suggest she will not be loving anytime soon courtesy of the hashtag “#Mapenzishikamoo sirudiitena, loosely translated to mean, Hello, but I’m not coming back soon).

“The thing with love is that you do everything so that your partner is happy but it becomes difficult to restrain pain, we do a lot and expect a lot,” she added.

Born Faustina Charles Mfinanga, Nandy also questioned why people in love are not able to control their feelings despite being shown all red flags.

“Why aren’t we able to accept the outcome. To be honest, love is a puzzle.”

Mid last year, the singer parted ways with her fiancé William Nicholaus Lyimo aka Bill Nass.

In an Insta-story post, Nandy told her fans who expected to see her with her rapper boyfriend that things had changed and will no longer be together.

“Those who expected to see me with Nenga (Bill Nass), things changed and we no longer see each other but I’m praying for him,” she posted.

Bill Nass proposed to Nandy back in April 2020 during a live TV show. He walked up to the stage said a few words and went down on his knee to propose to the singer.

“We’ve been together for a very long time and have gone through good and bad things. I know your ugly and beautiful side but I choose those two sides. I love you and I want the whole world to know so that today becomes a good day to propose. I love you,” said Bill Nass, before putting the ring on her finger.

Her latest Instagram post has spiked a myriad of reactions with some of her fans suggesting she is clout chasing.

“I will say whatever is hurting me. Don’t judge me before I speak my part. I’m not a clout chasing artist. I believe in my music. All this I’m doing on behalf of all Tanzanians who are experiencing pain in love,” she defended herself.

Additionally, Nandy says she’s received numerous direct messages from her fans who have detailed their own experiences while in love. The song bird has been sharing her fans experiences on her Insta-stories.