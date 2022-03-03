Is TV show Zora coming to an end?





The future of Zora telenova series is up for speculation after two actresses publicly said their goodbyes.

The first of the two is actress Jackie Matubia, who announced she is taking a bow on her role as Nana in the series.

“It’s a bitter sweet feeling taking a bow but I hope you learned something from our story. It’s always a pleasure telling this story. It’s never goodbye it’s see you soon,” she posted on her Instagram page.

Sarah Hassan, popularly known as Zora in the Swahili soap opera drama, also penned her goodbye to the team she worked with.

“It’s been such an absolute pleasure and honor going through this journey with every single one of you. Thank you for rocking with us every Monday to Friday and for showing us so much love and support. We truly appreciate,” she posted.

While recalling her first episode, Zora said that the research she had to do in preparation in regards to domestic violence really broke her heart.

“I pray for a world where no one goes through any form of abuse, where everyone is kind. But until then, if you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please, talk to someone, know that it’s okay to ask for help and please report it!”

The show is produced and directed by media personalities Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla who are husband and wife.