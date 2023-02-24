It is over! Samidoh’s wife reacts after hubby’s intimate photos with Karen Nyamu surface





Edday Nderitu, the wife of Mugithii singer Samidoh, has come out to speak about her troubled marriage with the singer.

Through her social media platforms, the mother of three said the last three years have been nothing but pain despite being faithful to her husband of 15 years.

Edday said she had endured pain and humiliation on social media but her silence had been taken for granted.

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, and the last three years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted,” Edday wrote.

Her post comes a few hours after Samidoh’s baby mama Senator Karen Nyamu shared photos with the singer attending an event together.

This was the second time they were publicly spotted together after the senator announced her alleged breakup with Samidoh in December.

Edday has now said enough is enough and that she will not raise her children in a polygamous family with a woman who does not respect her.

Edday met Samidoh in high school and she says she has helped him nurture his talent and build his brand.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she said.

She finalised her statement by saying she would continue to put God first in everything but she will not allow her children to be dragged into an ocean of pain.

“‘Kiura Kia ngaba’ as you put it, I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have dragged and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day.#nothingbutprayers #eddaynderitu,” she said.

In the recent photos posted by Ms Nyamu, the two, Samidoh and Edday were looking happy as they smiled at each other. In one of the photos, the senator seemed to be laughing over a conversation she was having with Samidoh.

