It wasn’t me! Man arrested with stolen goats denies stock theft charges





A youthful man allegedly found with two stolen goats in Kayole, Nairobi, was charged with stock theft contrary to section 278 of the penal code.

Joseph Mwangi Kamau was charged with stealing the two goats valued at Sh15000 from Peter Murithi on January 6th this year.

He is facing an additional charge of handling stolen property contrary to section 322 (1) of the penal code after he was allegedly found with the two goats at the time of his arrest in Kayole.

Mr. Kamau is accused of dishonestly retaining the two goats while stealing them or having reasons to believe them to be stolen property.

Mr. Murithi had shared with his neighbours that his goats were missing.

The accused person was hours later spotted with the two goats, and members of the public arrested him.

The complainant was called to the scene, where he identified the goats as his.

The accused person was escorted to Kayole police station together with the goats.

Police photographed the goats and kept the pictures as exhibits before handing the goats to the owner, and Mr. Kamau was detained.

He denied the charges before resident magistrate Mercy Thibaru.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh30, 000. The case will be mentioned on February 6 before the hearing starts on May 9, 2023.