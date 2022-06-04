Itel P38 series with 15W fast charging launched in Kenya
Itel Mobile Kenya has unveiled the Itel P38 smartphone in Kenya. The P38 series succeeds the Itel P37 series from last year and is available in two variants – Itel P38 and P38 Pro.
The Itel P38 series comes in a nice unibody design featuring a plastic body with a sleek and an upgraded fingerprint scanner on the back.
The handset’s smooth and rounded design gives it a nice aesthetic and makes it comfortable to hold. It measures 166 x 76 x 8.7 mm, weighs 191 grams, and comes in Galaxy blue, Nebula black, and Spruce green.
It has a 6.6-inch water drop full screen with a narrow bezel, a screen ratio of up to 90 per cent that allows you to enjoy wider vision experience.
The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The 12-nanometer chipset is powered by Google Android 11 Go Edition and has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU graphics processor and also a 2GB RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage.
The Itel P38 comes with an 8 Megapixels main camera while the front-facing camera is a 5 Megapixels. The cameras include an LED flash, the Bokeh Effect, and panorama modes.
The phone’s massive 5000 mAh battery promises to keep users connected for a long time. The battery also supports 15W fast charging. The phone has dual SIM slots, a 3G network, an FM radio, bluetooth and a micro USB port.
Itel P38 will be available for purchase from all mobile retailing shops countrywide and Jumia at a recommended retail price of Sh10,500. The P38 Pro version will be launched later in the month.