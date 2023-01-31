Its a lie that Raila defeated Ruto in Nyeri – Kabando wa Kabando

Polling clerks open up empty boxes before sealing them to kick off voting at Mugumo Primary School polling station in Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County during August 9, 2022 General Election. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Azimio la Umoja political member Kabando wa Kabando has called out its leaders for deception.

Kabando refuted the narrative that Raila Odinga scooped many votes in Nyeri compared to President William Ruto.

The report of Mr Odinga ‘defeating’ President Ruto in the last year’s general election was widely spread by an anonymous whistleblower who claimed that in Kiambu, Nyeri, and Kirinyaga counties, Mr Odinga had many votes.

Kabando noted that he contested against the Azimio umbrella, and even though he lost, he drew the line regarding the politics of deception.

“Our biggest curse is greed that breeds corruption, plus politics of chicanery. 2022, I vigorously campaigned and voted for Raila Odinga. I also vied for Senator @narckenya but lost largely for being in Azimio,” he tweeted.

“I’ll steadfastly support my party leader @MarthaKarua and opposition leader @RailaOdinga in zealous oversight of Ruto’s regime.

But I vehemently reject the politics of deception. Azimio ‘alumni’ must admit delusions of the so-called deep state system delivering victory for #Baba.”

According to the whistleblower who claimed to be working at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Odinga won the elections with over 2 million votes.

However, results broadcasted by the former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, President Ruto was ahead with 7,176,141 while Mr Odinga scooped 6,942,930 votes.

The whistleblower’s revelation saw Karua, Mr Odinga’s running mate, seek legal redress in the highest court while demanding that the servers be opened.

The debate of who had the most votes had been the topic of discussion with claims of plans to have the results altered in favour of Mr Odinga sufficing.

While thanking Mr Chebukati for ‘standing his ground and not succumbing to pressure,’ President Ruto shared that there had been a plan to abduct and murder the former IEBC boss.

His deputy Rigathi Gachagua claimed that Mr Chebukati was offered a Sh1 billion bribe to alter the results.

