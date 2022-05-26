It’s baby number two for the Raburus





TV journalist Willis Raburu and his partner Ivy Namu are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the news on social media with a beautiful picture of the two of them together. Ivy stands in front of Raburu who cradles her protruding belly with his hands.

“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” Willis wrote.

The couple welcomed their firstborn son last year. Their relationship became public after Willis parted ways with his first wife Marya Prude.

Marya and Willis separated early last year moments after the couple lost their unborn child in January 2020.

The couple had been having issues even during the early days of the pregnancy with Marya accusing the TV presenter of infidelity.

According to media reports, when Marya confronted Willis about his extramarital affair, he asked her to move out of their home in Langata.

Marya moved into a new house along Kiambu road in Thindigua area and the 10 over 10 show presenter then moved in with his father.