It’s dishonest to continue holding public office without serving, Karua tells Ruto

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Martha Karua has criticised Deputy President William Ruto for being in office when he is not rendering services to Kenyans after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the second-tier of the Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday evening at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Ms Karua said resigning from such a position would be considered as honour to the public office.

Ms Karua further said DP Ruto ought to have resigned from his position rather than offering no service to the public while drawing a salary from the taxpayers’ money.

In rebuttal, Dr Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua said the Deputy President is not an appointee of the president, but rather an elected leader.

“If it was the previous constitution, William Ruto would have been sacked a long time ago and replaced with Gideon Moi, and that was the plan,” Mr Gachagua said.

Gachagua also alleged that the government wanted to frustrate the DP for force him to resign. The Mathira MP said that since the president decided not allocate duties to his DP, the government has been facing challenges.

“He made the bed, he must lie on it. If you decide to chase your deputy away, a man who works hard, a man who knows what he is doing and replace him with your friend, and then the country comes to a halt, you cannot go ahead to cry that you have nobody to help you,” Gachagua said.