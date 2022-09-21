Itumbi: How we ‘coached’ Riggy G for debate with Martha Karua

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua (left) shakes hands with his counterpart from Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition Martha Karaua during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua (left) shakes hands with his counterpart from Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition Martha Karaua during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Controversial blogger Dennis Itumbi has revealed how the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) team helped their presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua prepare for the deputy presidential debate.

Mr Itumbi made the revelation in a post, while praising the hard work ‘Hustler Nation’ put in during the campaign period.

“In between the campaigns, we practiced for the debates nothing was taken for granted. We even had a ‘@MarthaKarua’ whose brief was to annoy the then DP candidate @rigathi. She did her assignment well. She even went barefoot – literally,” Itumbi said, adding that Mr Gachagua adequately prepared for the debate.

Also read: Babu Owino – Riggy G is an intelligent person but he dresses like a chief

“We also rehearsed with @WilliamsRuto keep it here to know who played tinga to you such stuff was demeaning, to us it was a team preparing its striker to score and benefitting from his wisdom too.”

The debate, which was held on July 19th at the Catholic University for East Africa in Karen, saw Mr Gachagua take on Ms Karua in a fiery debate on their plans and visions for the country.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who worked closely with Ms Karua during the campaign period, recently claimed that lack of preparation is one of the reasons Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition lost the election.

Also read: Boniface Mwangi – Why Azimio lost the elections

He blamed the Azimio fraternity of assuming that victory was theirs for the taking because former President Uhuru Kenyatta had endorsed and actively campaigned for Mr Odinga and Ms Karua.

“We failed to do the hard work of strategizing, organizing, and mobilizing our base to come out and vote, especially in our strongholds,” he said.

He further claimed that Azimio failed because they were not well organized and that the team appointed people for their loyalty instead of their professional skills.

“We trusted incompetent and dishonest people with huge and sensitive responsibilities,” Mwangi said.

Also read: Boniface Mwangi – Number of times Martha Karua has stood by me