Itumbi, Radull, Churchill, Akothee among latest government appointees





Blogger-cum-digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, who played a significant role in President William Ruto’s presidential campaign last year, has finally been appointed to government.

Mr Itumbi is among a host of well-known public figures whose appointments were announced through a gazzette notice on Friday night.

In the gazette notice dated February 10, 2023, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba, appointed Mr Itumbi a member of the newly constituted Talanta Hela Council.

Other members of the council include David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma and June Chepkemei.

The mandate of the Talanta Hela initiative will be revitalising sports and the creative economy, with part of the council’s task being providing the vision and overall policy direction for the initiative, as well as approving the necessary policy, legislative, budgetary, regulatory and institutional frameworks for the successful implementation of the initiative.

This is the second appointment of Ms Chepkemei in the government after her recent appointment as KenInvest Managing Director which was announced by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. The council will be in office for a period of three years.

Mr Namwamba has also established the Sports Technical Committee which will be chaired by seasoned media personality Carol Radull. Members of the committee include among others retired Harambee Stars player Boniface Ambani, former javelin world champion Julius Yego and retired football player and administrator Sammy Shollei.

In other appointments, Mr Nammwaba has named renowned comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill as the chair of the Creatives Technical Committee with some of the members being thespians Jimmi Gathu and Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress), musicians Esther Akoth (Akothee) and Wahu Kagwi as well as TikToker Azziad Nasenya.

The creatives committee will tasked with, among other responsibilities, collection and distribution of royalties to all creatives, proposing implementation frameworks for the National Creatives Economy Plan, managing the National Creatives Awards (Kenyan Grammys) and establishing a robust framework to monetize the creatives sector to expand employment opportunities and support Kenya’s economic growth.

