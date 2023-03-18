Itumbi, Waruguru the hustlers nominated for CAS jobs, Mogotio MP says





Mogotio lawmaker Reuben Kiborek has congratulated President William Ruto for nominating ‘hustlers’ to the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

During a media interview, Kiborek claimed that Catherine Waruguru and Dennis Itumbi are among the hustlers who have been nominated to various government positions by President Ruto.

“I congratulate President Ruto for balancing the CAS positions; the appointments show the face of Kenya. Cate Waruguru and Dennis Itumbi; they started from the bottom and now they are at the top,” the MP said.

Also read: Former CAS David Osiany to hand over his job to seven nominees

“People like CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Dennis Itumbi are very young. Ruto’s government is full of young people and this is the way to go,” he added.

He also said that, unlike Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga, President Ruto has surrounded himself with young people.

Also read: Mariga, Ogutu, Ngirici miss out on CAS appointments

This comes just a day after Kiborek warned President Ruto against succumbing to pressure to have a dialogue with the Azimio leader, arguing that the planned mass action by the opposition leader is meant to create fear.

The full list of 50 nominees to CAS positions was announced this week. Among the nominees are President Ruto’s loyalists, allies who lost in last year’s elections and defectors from Azimio la Umoja.

The list features former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, former Nairobi Woman Rep candidate Millicent Omanga, former Nairobi senatorial candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru among other prominent nominees.

Also read: Kidero, Itumbi, Omanga, and 47 others nominated for CAS jobs