I’ve been married 3 times: Pritty Vishy reveals her marriage woes





Social media influencer Pritty Vishy has revealed that she has been married three times since she was in primary school.

The socialite, who just turned 21, said in as much as they were come-we-stay marriages, she considers herself to have been a submissive wife to the three men she was married to.

“I have been married three times, that is with different men. First I got married I was in class seven, then the second one was when I was in form one, and the third one was when I was in form two. All the three were come we stay marriages,”

The 21-year-old said that being submissive to a man is not something she sees herself doing in a very long time as she has had her fair share of marriage life, and it was not pleasant.

“All that involves being a submissive wife I have done. Cooking, cleaning, but then again it gets to a point and he gets comfortable and starts cheating on you. Being submissive again is not in my plans,”

Speaking about her relationship with singer Madini Classic, the influencer denied her previous statement on ending things with the singer saying that they are just not in good terms at the moment.

Vishy had taken the matter to her Instagram stories just a few days ago where she disclosed that she was no longer in a relationship with singer Madini classic.

During an interactive Q&A, the content creator was asked by one curious fan if she was still seeing Madini, and she denied claiming that she was single.

Now the socialite has come out to dismiss her own comments saying that she is still seeing Madini despite what she had earlier stated.

“Lately Madini and I have been having issues. Him and I dating, we were like if it will work it’s okay, and if not it’s still okay. Saying that I am single is not really true. I am still dating Madini, but we are having issues,” she said.

The socialite and the Mombasa-based singer confirmed rumours that they were dating in an interview in July, where they each went into detail about what makes the other person special, their connection, and everything they’ve done to impress each other in a short period of time.

