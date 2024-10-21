Ivy Chelimo makes a change in her life after Riggy G’s impeachment





Content creator Ivy Chelimo, who became an online sensation after coiffing the nickname ‘Riggy G’ for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has made changes to her life following his impeachment.

Chelimo was lucky in 2022 to get a job by joining the former DP communications team after she came up with the moniker that was quickly adopted by social media users.

In a past interview, Chelimo stated the nickname was not planned, but was a spur of the moment and that had her trend on Twitter for her creative thinking.

But with the recent happenings of impeachment of the former DP Chelimo seems to have had a change of heart and replaced her profile picture which was of a photo she had taken with the former second in command. For the longest time, this served as her official profile picture

The replaced profile picture was a photo of herself talking to the former DP which has now been replaced by a picture of herself.

Last year, Gachagua described the nickname as melodious to the ear, adding that it had made life easier for people who had difficulty pronouncing his mouthful name.

“It was not a bad name. It sounds melodious. The youth have embraced the name and it is good that they are connecting with the leadership of the country in their own way,” he said at the time.

After Gachagua’s ouster from office, an internal memorandum dated October 19, 2024, by the government ordered 108 employees whose terms of service are tied to that of the DP to proceed on compulsory leave.

These included senior officials, advisors, and private secretaries, both permanent and contract. There are also reports that all government staff attached to the immediate former Deputy President were withdrawn from his rural home in Wamunyoro village in Mathira, Nyeri County on Friday morning, just hours after the Senate upheld his impeachment. His official vehicles were also withdrawn.