Jackie Matubia: Why I did not wear my engagement ring





Jackie Matubia says she recently forgot to wear her engagement ring as she was in a hurry.

The actress was forced to respond to reports of the missing ring in an interview on her YouTube channel which was incidentally hosted by her fiancee Blessing Lung’aho, who also is an actor.

The lack of an engagement ring on Matubia’s hand had fuelled speculation that all was not well among the love birds who recently welcomed a child.

“Guys, do not believe rumors,” said Matubia.

“Just because I missed wearing my ring,…I was just in a hurry, I had the baby, and I was preparing myself, and that’s why I forgot to wear my ring. That’s where breaking news (on the split) started.”

The mother of two also opened up about how she was scared to trust again after her previous failed marriage.

She also conceded her doubts as to whether her colourful union with Lung’aho would stand the test of time.

“I was from another marriage with a child, and then I get into another marriage, and then it fails? Kwisha mimi (I am finished), I am doomed. I was so scared of trusting again,” she explained.

Despite the trust issues, the actress adds she is happy to have given love a second chance.

The couple also explained that their fans could have been concerned about the state of their relationship after they failed to post content on their socials for a while.

Lungaho, aka Madiba, recently disclosed that wedding plans with his fiance are underway and the same had only been delayed by what he referred to as their conflicting schedules.

Lungaho proposed to his better half in April 2022, during his birthday celebration. The couple had dated for a year before going public on their relationship.

