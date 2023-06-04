Jackie Matubia’s baby daddy Blessing Lung’aho ignores daughter’s 1st birthday





Actor Blessing Lung’aho did not wish her daughter with Jackie a happy first birthday on his social media platforms.

Jackie Matubia’s second child, D celebrated her first birthday on 3 June, 2023.

The talented actress treated her daughters with a lavish vacation as part of the birthday celebrations.

Matubia shared photos with her two daughters telling her fans that she was heading to a vacation to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

She has also promised to reveal the face of her daughter with her online fans soon.

Blessing’s last post was a TV advert he did with Comedian Ofweneke and Diana Marua.

His fans have since been questioning if the two are still together or not.

A fan identified as debbyk_rn wrote on Blessing’s post:

“Si you post hata mtoi happy birthday yawa. Hata kama ni clout.”

On May 30, Jackie told her fans that 2023 had been a heavy year for her.

Taking to her YouTube channel, the talented mother-of-two dropped hints about the events that unfolded in 2023, leaving fans curious for more.

Jackie’s love life has been the talk of the town in recent weeks.

Addressing the speculation, she candidly explained, “This year has been a down year. And it’s a year that I have, or let me just say, it’s a month of self-love. I love so much for my family, and my friends, but I have nothing to pour out for myself. People take advantage of that.

As for the burning questions surrounding her love life, Jackie assured her fans that she will provide the answers they are looking for at the right time.

“The same way I introduced him, I will let you know what is going to happen or how it is. You deserve all those answers because I put him in the spotlight. I will do a whole video to bring you up to date.”

