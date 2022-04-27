Jackson Kibor’s kids ‘chase’ youngest wife, share her cows

Eunitah Jelimo Bor, the youngest widow of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor addresses the press at her home in Itigo, Eldoret of Uasin Gishu County on April 27, 2022. Photos/JARED NYATAYA

Hardly a month after prominent Uasin Gishu County farmer cum politician Mzee Jackson Kibor was buried, a bitter property row has emerged in his family, with his youngest widow Ms Yunita alleging a plot to disinherit her of the property left behind by her husband.

Ms Eunita revealed on Wednesday she has been ejected from her Kabenes matrimonial home and her 57 heads of livestock shared by her stepchildren.

The widow alleged he has also been physically assaulted by a family member and the matter is with the police.

Speaking at her Chepkoilel home on Wednesday where she convened a press conference, Kibor’s youngest widow claimed the plot to deny her share of the inheritance started even before her husband was interred on April 1.

“I was surprised to be served with property restrictions filed by some of Mzee Kibor’s children, which were interestingly issued on April 1, the same day we were burying him,” she said.

She added: “Since then I have had no peace because I have been ejected from my Kabenes matrimonial home and on Tuesday my 57 livestock were shared by my co-wives’ children.”

She called on the government to come to her aid, saying she has been physically assaulted and has already reported the matter to police.

“My children are still young and I need to take care of them with the property left behind by their father. But if they lose their inheritance their future will be in jeopardy,” she said.

Mr Kibor, famously referred to as the men’s conference chairman by his Kenyan fans died aged 88 on March 16 at St Luke’s Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret where he had been admitted for ten days for Covid-19 related complications.

The family said he was diagnosed with kidney failure and was undergoing dialysis until his death.

He was buried on April 1 at his home in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County, next to his first wife Mama Mary, according to his wishes.

Nairobi News has learnt that the octogenarian in late February summoned all his family members and several friends to his expansive Kabenes farm and sought forgiveness before reconciling with them.

He then bequeathed each son 200 acres of land and 100 acres to each of the daughters, amongst other property. This was two weeks before his death.

He owned 840 acres in Kipkabus where he grows maize and does dairy farming.

Mzee Kibor bought his second parcel of 1 600 acres in Kabenes at Sh220, 000 in 1969 before purchasing another 1 200 acres in Kitale which had 500 Friesian cows at Sh1.5 million and another 400 acres in Moiben at Sh12 million among other prime plots in Eldoret, Nairobi and Mombasa.

Nairobi News has also learnt that Mzee Kibor blessed all his children and grandchildren on the day he summoned them all to their Kabenes home and asked them to be always united.

Speaking at his burial, his youngest widow, moved mourners in rapturous laughter when she narrated how Mzee Kibor approached her asking her to be her daughter in-law.

“It is interesting how I became his youngest wife because he disguised his interest. The first time he talked to me, he said he wanted me to be one his son’s wife. But one day he changed his words and said he is seeking my hand in marriage, which I refused. I feared his overtures because I was a youth church leader,” she said.

Apparently, her parents were squatters at Mzee Kibor estate and her industriousness attracted him to her.

“One day he bought me a phone saying we need to be in constant communication. Later he gave me his briefcase to keep and never came for it only later to tell me it was a security to ensure I do not run away from him,” she narrated.

She said her husband was a loving person who no one in the family would outwit.

“He was the lion and when he roared, all submitted. We even took several strokes of the cane,” she said, describing him as a very loving person and caring person.

“All the drama in the media was just theatrics because in real life it never happened,” she recalled.