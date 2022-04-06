Jaguar denies stepping down from Starehe MP race





Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar Kenya has rubbished claims that he has stepped down for opponent in Starehe MP race.

In a statement, Jaguar said that he had not discussed such a matter with Deputy President William Ruto and that he will not take part in negotiations that will see him step down for any candidate.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, several social media users both on Facebook and Twitter claimed that Jaguar had agreed to step down for East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua.

“I would like to inform my constituents that I have not stepped down for any aspirant and I have not held any discussions with the Deputy President in regards to this matter. I was elected by the people of Starehe constituency and I have the mandate to represent them,” said the lawmaker who is serving his first term in parliament.

Jaguar claimed that Mr Mbugua had instead negotiated for Kamukunji where he served as MP from 2008 to 2013.

City-based lawyer and former journalist Wahome Thuku in a Facebook post had claimed that Jaguar had been ordered to step down for Mbugua.