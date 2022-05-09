Jaguar rejoins Ruto’s Hustler Nation





Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar and Deputy President William Ruto have patched up their differences, weeks after the lawmaker threatened to defend his seat as an independent after losing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Jaguar had cried foul after Ruto’s party handed Simon Mbugua a direct ticket for the Starehe seat.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader,” Mr Njagua protested on Facebook.

After whining about UDA nomination process and even aiming a dig at the DP during one of his rallies, the lawmaker made his first public appearance at DP Ruto’s political rallies on Saturday in Bungoma, a clear indication he had rejoined the Hustler team.

Solutions to problems facing this country can only be found from the electorate. Boda boda operators, cereal and dairy farmers have problems. It is only a person without brains who can vote for Azimio,” he told the crowd.

Mr Njagua also accompanied Dr Ruto to another political event in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday.

The DP led the Kenya Kwanza team in a series of political events in Trans Nzoia county on Sunday, which included an economic forum at Kitale club.