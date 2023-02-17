Jalang’o intervenes after ‘Maria’ actor is arrested under unclear circumstances





Kenyan actor Khula Budi, who starred in the series Maria and Famous, was on Wednesday arrested and locked up at Karen Police Station and unclear circumstances.

It took the effort of Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o to have the actor released on Thursday.

The actor who termed the arrest as an “illegal holding” claimed he and his family were assaulted by a Nigerian national at their home.

“I am currently being held at the Karen police station since yesterday without bail. A Nigerian national came to my house, attacked and assaulted me. He was abusive to my wife and daughter,” the actor wrote.

Tagging the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) he further claimed that he had received no protection from Kenyan authorities.

“… I’ve been assaulted in my own country by a Nigerian national who came to my house! with no protection from the police or Kenyan government,” he said.

He also shared an image of his P3 form which he claimed had been confiscated.

According to the P3 form, the actor sustained injuries on his head, neck, abdomen and lower and upper abdomen and categorised the degree of the injuries as ‘harm’.

The actor has since expressed gratitude to Jalang’o for his intervention on the matter.

“Thank you to everybody, my family, my friends, and all my amazing followers who shared the post and made calls to check on me. I have finally been released. Thanks to my MP mheshimiwa Jalang’o for following up and standing with me. All I can say is I’m seeking justice for my assault,” he said after his release.

