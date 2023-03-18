Jalang’o makes u-turn, joins ODM rebels in denouncing Raila’s planned protests





Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has now voiced his objection to the planned mass protests by his party leader Raila Odinga.

On Friday, the first-time lawmaker alongside five ODM legislators, spoke against the demos that are planned for Monday. The MPs further asked their constituents to stay away from the protests.

This comes just a few days after Jalang’o backed Mr Odinga’s plans to lead his supporters in a march State House on Monday, to demand the removal of President Ruto from office.

Also read: Flip flopping Jalang’o torn between Raila and Ruto

“Baba said Monday will be a holiday, right? Baba’s word is final,” Jalang’o said earlier in the week.

The MP also made it clear that at no time has he denounced ODM in public.

But that position appears to have changed with Jalang’o and fellow ODM rebels saying the crisis that the country is facing cannot be solved through political confrontation.

Also read: Why Azimio supporters in Homa Bay are threatening to boycott Monday protests

“We want to categorically state that we will not be participating in the planned demonstrations. We equally urge our constituents to do likewise. We encourage those who will join the demonstrations to return to their normal economic and social activities as soon as possible,” Suba South MP Mr Caroli Omondi said during a press conference that was also attended by Jalang’o.

Other ODM legislators who attended the press conference include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem).

Jalang’o, a former radio presenter-cum-comedian, has been alienated from the party since he and seven other ODM legislators met President Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Since then Jalang’o has appeared to be torn between upholding his loyalty to Mr Odinga and currying favour with President Ruto.

Also read: Supkem leader asks Raila to call off planned march to State House